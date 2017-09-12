OPEC Production Falls as Efforts to Cut Output Start to Pay Off

OPEC crude oil production fell last month for the first time since April, in a boost to the cartel's beleaguered efforts to reduce output and rein in the global supply glut.

U.S. Small-Business Confidence Shows Slight Gain in August

Small-business owners' confidence in the economy was roughly unchanged in August, but the measure came in ahead of Wall Street expectations, helped by a regulatory "relief rally."

Global Stocks Extend Gains After Record S&P 500 High

Global stocks edged higher following an all-time high for the S&P 500, as fears from Hurricane Irma and geopolitical risk in North Korea continued to ebb.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Americans Get Taken for a Ride at the Pump

Oil Fluctuates Ahead of OPEC Report

Crude futures fluctuated between gains and losses on Tuesday, ahead of an anticipated OPEC oil production report and on concerns of waning U.S. demand.

Beijing Forces Markets to Cooperate as Party Congress Nears

For Chinese President Xi Jinping, next month's 19th Communist Party Congress is an occasion for cementing his power-and no economic turmoil can be allowed to spoil the political pageantry.

States to Trump: Leave Retirement Rule Intact or We'll Act

The controversy over a rule restricting conflicted retirement advice is shifting to states, which are moving to bolster investor protections out of concern the Trump administration will weaken the federal provision.

Why the Market Keeps Going Up and What Would Bring It Down

The stock market just won't go down, despite geopolitical concerns, stretched valuations and an unpredictable president. Understanding why shares keep rising is key to knowing when it might end.

Gold Is Flashing Inflation, Not North Korea

The run-up in gold has coincided with rising fears of armed conflict in Asia. Investors should be paying attention to inflation and China instead.

Does the Weaker Dollar Push Up Commodities Prices?

Almost all commodities are priced in dollars, so when the greenback weakens they become cheaper to buy in other currencies. The dollar has now lost more than 10% this year and hit its lowest level in around 2 1/2 year late last week. But some commodities are benefiting more than others.

September 12, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)