Apple Unveils New iPhone X to Fend Off Growing Competition

Apple's iPhone X, with a price starting at $999, has "Face ID" facial-recognition system and starts shipping Nov. 3.

Big Banks Expect Another Tough Quarter for Trading Businesses

Bank executives are signaling another tough quarter for their trading businesses as quiet markets and skittish clients wreak havoc on one of Wall Street's core profit engines.

Goldman's New Obsession: Adding $5 Billion in Revenue

After years of cutting, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is in growth mode, though big questions remain over the future of its debt-trading arm.

U.K. Adds Another Obstacle to Fox's Pursuit of Sky

The U.K. government referred 21st Century Fox.' s proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to British antitrust regulators and said it was likely to broaden that review to include Fox's commitment to the country's broadcasting standards.

DowDuPont to Change Breakup Plan

Two weeks after its formation, DowDuPont Inc. is altering its plan to splinter into three companies, bringing to an end the threat of a fight with as many as four activist investors.

TransUnion Ramps Up Response to Handle Equifax Data-Breach Fallout

TransUnion's finance chief said that the credit-reporting firm doesn't believe it was subjected to the same type of breach as at Equifax, but that the company has been hit by the resulting fallout.

Tesla's 'Autopilot' Shares Blame in Fatal Crash, U.S. Investigators Say

U.S. officials said Tesla's Autopilot feature contributed to a fatal crash last year, faulting the company's semiautonomous technology.

Home Capital Shareholders Reject Buffett's Expanded Stake

Shareholders in Canada's Home Capital Group Inc. voted down a plan for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to increase its stake in the company, dealing a blow to investor Warren Buffett's rescue package for the troubled home-mortgage lender.

Ancestry CEO Steps Down, Delays IPO

Ancestry said that it will delay plans to become a public company and that longtime CEO Tim Sullivan will step down from his post Oct. 1.

Alexion to Cut Workforce by 20%, Move Headquarters to Boston

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is cutting its workforce by 20%, moving its headquarters to Boston and closing offices and manufacturing sites as it works to cut its overhead and move on from a sales-practices controversy.

