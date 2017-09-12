Apple iPhone X Costs $999, Sets Path for Smartphones' Next Decade

Apple Inc.'s iPhone X, with a price starting at $999, has 'Face ID' facial-recognition system and starts shipping Nov. 3.

J.P. Morgan's Dimon Says Trading Revenue Likely to Fall

J.P. Morgan Chase Chief Executive James Dimon said trading is likely to fall around 20% in the third quarter compared to the year earlier period.

Goldman's New Obsession: Adding $5 Billion in Revenue

After years of cutting, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is in growth mode, though big questions remain over the future of its debt-trading arm.

U.K. Adds Another Obstacle to Fox's Pursuit of Sky

The U.K. government referred 21st Century Fox.' s proposal to consolidate ownership of Sky to British antitrust regulators and said it was likely to broaden that review to include Fox's commitment to the country's broadcasting standards.

DowDuPont to Change Breakup Plan

Two weeks after its formation, DowDuPont Inc. is altering its plan to splinter into three companies, bringing to an end the threat of a fight with as many as four activist investors.

Tesla's 'Autopilot' Shares Blame in Fatal Crash, U.S. Investigators Say

U.S. officials said Tesla's Autopilot feature contributed to a fatal crash last year, faulting the company's semiautonomous technology.

Home Capital Shareholders Reject Buffett's Expanded Stake

Shareholders in Canada's Home Capital Group Inc. voted down a plan for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to increase its stake in the company, dealing a blow to investor Warren Buffett's rescue package for the troubled home-mortgage lender.

Ancestry CEO Steps Down, Delays IPO

Ancestry said that it will delay plans to become a public company and that longtime CEO Tim Sullivan will step down from his post Oct. 1.

Alexion to Cut Workforce by 20%, Move Headquarters to Boston

Alexion Pharmaceuticals is cutting its workforce by 20%, moving its headquarters to Boston and closing offices and manufacturing sites as it works to cut its overhead and move on from a sales-practices controversy.

Dover to Explore Alternatives for Wellsite Business

Industrial-equipment maker Dover said it was exploring strategic alternatives for its upstream energy businesses, including a possible spinoff or sale.

