Keppel DC REIT Acquires Data Centre in Dublin for EUR66 Million

Keppel DC REIT (AJBU.SG) Wednesday said it has acquired a data centre in Dublin for 66 million euros (US$79 million).

The data centre, which started operations in 2013, is leased to leading global internet enterprise, IT services and telecommunications clients, Keppel DC REIT said in a stock exchange filing.

The acquisition is immediately accretive to Keppel DC REIT's distribution per unit. The addition of the new facility will further diversify the REIT's income stream, it said.

The acquisition is funded by debt and will likely raise the REIT's aggregate leverage to 32.4% from 27.7%.

September 12, 2017 20:21 ET (00:21 GMT)