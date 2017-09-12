On Our Radar

Court Rejects BMW Suit Over Subsidy Cut for Electric Car Plant

By Max Bernhard Features Dow Jones Newswires

BMW AG (BMW.XE) will not receive further subsidies for its electric-car production plant in Leipzig, Germany, the General Court of the European Union said on Tuesday.

The court rejected a complaint by BMW on the matter, ruling that the European Commission's decision to only approve a subsidy of EUR17 million ($20.4 million) had been justified.

Initially, BMW was set to receive a EUR45.3 million subsidy to build a production plant for its i3 and i8 electric cars. The European Commission limited the subsidy to EUR17 million in July 2014, noting that a higher subsidy would not be consistent with European single-market rules.

Supported by the federal government of Saxony, BMW had filed a lawsuit against the decision in 2014 that has now been rejected. BMW can still appeal the verdict at the European Court of Justice.

