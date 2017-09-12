Consumer Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of consumer companies edged higher ahead of retail-sales data later in the week.

Target said in a blog post that it was slashing prices on thousands of items in response to discounting by rival Amazon.com--a move likely to pressure other chains into following suit.

WYNIT Distribution, a company that buys electronics from manufacturers and sells to chain stores, filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, and is seeking a buyer at a court-supervised auction.

September 12, 2017 17:27 ET (21:27 GMT)