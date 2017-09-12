On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Features Dow Jones Newswires

Tuesday, September 12 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 627,648 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 13,580 13,700 13,400 13,515 13,540 -25 4,458 12,980

Oct-17 13,770 13,770 13,550 13,605 13,745 -140 44 264

Nov-17 13,940 13,955 13,720 13,825 13,815 10 11,686 37,478

Jan-18 16,710 16,820 16,580 16,705 16,620 85 572,112 391,752

Mar-18 16,880 16,880 16,880 16,880 16,650 230 2 202

Apr-18 17,065 17,065 16,950 17,025 17,540 -515 6 64

May-18 17,025 17,190 16,920 17,050 16,930 120 39,140 64,618

Jun-18 16,920 17,060 16,785 16,900 16,810 90 18 1,084

Jul-18 16,675 16,740 16,570 16,665 16,510 155 106 914

Aug-18 16,780 16,820 16,630 16,745 16,675 70 76 166

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

September 12, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)