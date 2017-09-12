August CPI and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. Forecasts were last updated on Monday afternoon.
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Aug +0.3% (21) -0.1%
0830 -- ex food & energy Aug +0.2% (19) -0.1%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Aug -$109B (5) -$107B*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 9 305K (15) 298K
0830 Consumer Price Index Aug +0.3% (26) +0.1%
-- ex food & energy Aug +0.2% (26) +0.1%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Aug +0.2% (26) +0.6%
-- ex autos Aug +0.5% (26) +0.5%
0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Sep 15 (13) 25.2
0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.1% (21) +0.2%
0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 76.8% (18) 76.7%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.0 (19) 96.8**
(Preliminary)
1000 Business Inventories Jul +0.2% (15) +0.5%
*Aug 2016 Reading
**End-Aug Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
