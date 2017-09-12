ADRs End Mostly Higher; JD Trades Actively

International stocks trading in New York closed mostly higher on Tuesday.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts improved 0.31% to 148.52. The European index increased 0.35% to 138.31. The Asian index improved 0.33% to 171.53. And the emerging-markets index rose 0.20% to 323.22.

Meanwhile, the Latin American index edged down 0.02% to 257.07.

JD.com Inc. (JD) was among those with ADRs that traded actively.

JD has hired a top Microsoft cloud-computing executive in China. Samuel Shen, a Microsoft veteran of 24 years and the former general manager of Microsoft's cloud and enterprise business in China, took the job as JD's president of its cloud unit, Beijing-based JD said in a statement Tuesday. ADRs rose 3% to $43.29.

ADRs of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA, TEVA.TV) rose 4.5% to $19.33 a day after the company announced the appointment of Kare Schultz, an industry veteran, as its new CEO. "He brings experience in running a global company, strong ability to execute against a defined strategy and reputation as a straight talker," Alliance Bernstein said in a note. "All key for Teva."

HSBC Holdings PLC (HSBC, HSBA.LN, 0005.HK) is seeking a combined $220 million claim from troubled milk producer China Huishan Dairy Holdings Co. China Huishan has received two letters from HSBC stating that it declared all loans, accrued interest and other outstanding amounts under the facility agreement to be immediately due and payable, as one or more events of default have occurred and were continuing. The deadline for payment is within 3 days from Monday, China Huishan said. ADRs rose 0.68% to $48.80.

September 12, 2017 17:00 ET (21:00 GMT)