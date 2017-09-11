Vodafone Germany to Invest EUR2 Billion in Broadband Services

Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.LN) said Monday that its German unit will invest around 2 billion euros ($2.38 billion) over the next four years to provide ultra-fast-fiber broadband services.

The U.K.-listed telecommunications company expects the investment to improve the German unit's service revenue growth by one to two percentage points, compared with previous expectations, and to improve its profitability.

