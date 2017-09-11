Teva Names Kare Schultz as CEO After Months of Speculation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) said Monday it had appointed Kare Schultz as its new chief executive, replacing Yitzhak Peterburg and ending months of speculation over who will lead the company.

Mr. Schultz, a healthcare veteran with about 30 years in the industry, will relocate to Israel and be based out of the company's Petah Tikva headquarters. The drugmaker didn't say when he would join.

Mr. Schultz was previously president and CEO of H. Lundbeck A/S. He has also served as chief operating officer of Novo Nordisk A/S.

AstraZeneca's chief executive, Pascal Soriot, was previously rumored to be taking the role.

