Roche: Zelboraf Study Failed to Meet Endpoint

Swiss healthcare company Roche Holding AG (ROG.EB) said Monday that the phase III study of Zelboraf used for treatment of melanoma, a type of skin cancer, didn't meet its primary endpoint.

Continue Reading Below

The phase III BRIM8 study was designed to investigate the efficacy and safety of Zelboraf in after-surgery treatment of people with completely resected, BRAF V600 mutation-positive melanoma.

"While results in people with stage IIIC melanoma were not what we had hoped, the reduction in the risk of recurrence in people with stage IIC-IIIB disease is encouraging and suggests Zelboraf may play a role in this earlier setting," said Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development Sandra Horning.

Write to Tapan Panchal at tapan.panchal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 11, 2017 02:11 ET (06:11 GMT)