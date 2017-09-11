Oil Prices Rebound Some as Risk Sentiment Improves

Oil futures rose in Asia, recovering some after Friday's slide, amid a start-of-week move by investors out of risk assets and back into commodities and equities.

--October Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.7% at $47.83 a barrel in the Globex trading session. November Brent rose 0.4% to $53.99 on London's ICE Futures and October gasoline gained 0.5% to $1.6560 a gallon.

--Though Hurricane Irma weakened ahead of hitting Florida, and its eye came ashore along the less-populated western coast, the risk of supply disruptions and reduced oil demand remains.

