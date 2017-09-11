Stocks Rise After Irma Lands, North Korea Stays Quiet

Global stocks and the U.S. dollar climbed and haven assets retreated, as fears eased among investors about a standoff with North Korea and the impact of Hurricane Irma on the U.S. economy.

Hurricanes Add to Problems for Oil Bulls

The havoc wreaked by major summer storms stands to deepen a global crude-supply glut that has depressed oil prices. By paralyzing giant sections of the South, the storms will dent energy demand even as production continues and crude in storage is abundant.

Crude Prices Diverge After Irma Lands

Oil prices oscillated Monday morning, with U.S. crude recovering a fraction of its losses from the last session and Brent trending downwards.

China to Shut Bitcoin Exchanges

Chinese authorities are ordering domestic bitcoin exchanges to shut down, delivering a heavy blow to once-thriving trading hubs that helped popularize the virtual currency pushing it to recent record highs.

Canadian Housing Starts Rise in August

Canadian housing starts rose in August, hitting the second-highest one-month level this year, with no signs of an immediate slowdown as population growth and robust economic activity fuel demand.

Mexico Industrial Production Falls More Than Expected in July

Mexico's industrial production fell more than expected in July as declines in oil, electricity generation and construction were greater than anticipated, outweighing gains in manufacturing.

Exchange Rate No Longer the Influence on Growth it Once Was - ECB's Coeuré

A top European Central Bank official said that the exchange rate doesn't weigh on growth the way it once did, offering some comfort to those worried about whether a strong currency would undermine the eurozone's growth outlook.

Austria Thinks Long, Mulls 100-Year Bond

Austria may be about to go ultra-long as it mulls selling a 100-year bond that would be the first such deal to be sold into public markets in the eurozone.

China's Fiscal Spending Slowed Sharply in August

China's fiscal spending slowed sharply in August, as the government had front-loaded expenditure earlier this year, resulting in stronger-than-expected economic growth in the first half of the year.

Strong Summer for China Auto Sales, but Fall Could be Chilly

China's car market sustained its recent run of growth in August, continuing to expand after a weak start to the year brought about by a rise in the country's auto-sales tax.

