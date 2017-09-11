A European Treasurer's Mission: Losing the Least Amount of Money When Storing Cash

Negative returns on money-market funds present finance chiefs with a daunting task: losing the least amount possible when storing cash.

China to Shut Bitcoin Exchanges

Chinese authorities plan to shut down domestic bitcoin exchanges, delivering a final blow to the once-thriving industry of commercial trading for virtual currencies.

Equifax Customer Complaints Keep Piling Up

Equifax struggled over the weekend with its response to its massive data breach as consumers continued to criticize the credit-reporting company's efforts and cited ongoing problems with a website set up to help them.

Reinsurers Will Largely Be Writing the Checks to Pay for Irma Damage

A global array of reinsurance companies will bear the financial brunt of Hurricane Irma's damage to potentially millions of homes across Florida.

Employees of Fintech Firm SoFi Allege Women Are Treated Improperly

Social Finance, a fintech company whose hard-charging ethos propelled it to success, is ensnared in the controversy over the workplace culture and treatment of women at Silicon Valley technology startups.

Short Sellers Take Fight Against Chinese Companies to the Big Screen

Deep-pocketed U.S. investors trying to expose fraud they allege among companies in mainland China have found a new way to promote their cause: a feature film.

Banking Apps Help Customers Amid Hurricanes

Past hurricanes have crippled bank customers, but mobile technology increasingly helps people and businesses get back on their feet quicker.

What Homeowners Insurance Won't Cover If a Hurricane Hits

Having homeowners insurance is no guarantee against major losses for those who live in Hurricane Irma's path.

Planning for an Unexpectedly Early Retirement

Employees have a range of options to minimize the hit from a premature exit from the workforce, from amassing an emergency fund to securing disability insurance.

Consumers Blast Equifax's Hack Response

Consumers worried about potential damage to their personal-financial information criticized Equifax's early response to a massive hack that may have exposed the majority of American adults to harm.

