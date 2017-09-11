China to Shut Bitcoin Exchanges

Chinese authorities plan to shut down domestic bitcoin exchanges, delivering a final blow to the once-thriving industry of commercial trading for virtual currencies.

Equifax Customer Complaints Keep Piling Up

Equifax struggled over the weekend with its response to its massive data breach as consumers continued to criticize the credit-reporting company's efforts and cited ongoing problems with a website set up to help them.

Reinsurers Will Largely Be Writing the Checks to Pay for Irma Damage

A global array of reinsurance companies will bear the financial brunt of Hurricane Irma's damage to potentially millions of homes across Florida.

Banking Apps Help Customers Amid Hurricanes

Past hurricanes have crippled bank customers, but mobile technology increasingly helps people and businesses get back on their feet quicker.

Employees of Fintech Firm SoFi Allege Women Are Treated Improperly

Social Finance, a fintech company whose hard-charging ethos propelled it to success, is ensnared in the controversy over the workplace culture and treatment of women at Silicon Valley technology startups.

Short Sellers Take Fight Against Chinese Companies to the Big Screen

Deep-pocketed U.S. investors trying to expose fraud they allege among companies in mainland China have found a new way to promote their cause: a feature film.

Consumers Blast Equifax's Hack Response

Consumers worried about potential damage to their personal-financial information criticized Equifax's early response to a massive hack that may have exposed the majority of American adults to harm.

Goldman Sachs Head of Commodities Trading to Leave Firm

Goldman Sachs Group's commodities head Greg Agran will leave the firm following a slump in the division, which trades oil, gold and other goods.

Fed Reports U.S. Consumer Credit Increased by $18.50 Billion in July

Outstanding consumer credit rose by $18.50 billion in July from the prior month, climbing at a 5.9% seasonally adjusted annual rate, the Federal Reserve said.

Turkey's Sovereign-Wealth Fund Needs Revamp, Erdogan Says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Friday for an overhaul of the country's fledgling sovereign-wealth fund, saying a day after the fund's head was dismissed that it has failed to meet its targets.

September 11, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)