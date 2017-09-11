Millions Without Power in Florida After Irma Lashing

Millions were without power in Florida a day after Irma, now a tropical storm, swept through with whipping winds, drenching rains and coastal flooding to much of the state.

Oil Wavers on Hurricane Concerns

Oil prices swung between gains and losses, as traders tried to gauge the latest damage from Hurricane Irma against refinery capacity coming back online.

BP Files for New York IPO of Pipeline Assets

BP PLC is moving forward with plans to float some of its vast network of U.S. pipelines in a move that would spin out cash from the company's infrastructure assets across America.

Saudis Stress Commitment to Economic Change Despite Challenges

Saudi Arabia sought to reassure its citizens and potential investors over the weekend of its commitment to a far-reaching plan to transform its oil-dependent economy, even as it acknowledged that some changes may not happen as fast as it had hoped.

Hurricanes Add to Problems for Oil Bulls

The havoc wreaked by major summer storms stands to deepen a global crude-supply glut that has depressed oil prices. By paralyzing giant sections of the South, the storms will dent energy demand even as production continues and crude in storage is abundant.

An Undervalued New Player in the Energy Industry

The merger between GE's energy business and Baker Hughes has created a new company with more profitability levers to pull than peers while trading at a discount to them.

GasBuddy App Scores Big During Florida Fuel Shortage

Hurricane Irma is becoming a defining moment for 17-year-old GasBuddy, as desperate drivers trying to leave Florida ahead of the storm are counting on the firm's real-time data to locate gas stations that haven't been depleted.

Struggling Venezuela Asks Russia to Restructure Its Debt

Russia said Venezuela has asked to restructure its debt, underscoring the Latin American country's financial woes and its reliance on the Kremlin.

Glencore, Qatar Sell 14% Stake in Rosneft to Chinese Energy Company

Glencore and Qatar have agreed to sell the bulk of their nearly 20% stake in Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft to a Chinese energy company in a deal worth about $9 billion.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Falls by Three

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by three in the past week to 756, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes, a unit of General Electric.

