Equifax Lobbied for Easier Regulation Before Data Breach

Equifax was lobbying lawmakers and federal agencies to ease up on regulation of credit-reporting companies in the months before its massive data breach.

Google Appeals Record EU Antitrust Fine

Alphabet's Google filed an appeal of the European Union's record $2.9 billion antitrust fine against the company for allegedly abusing the power of its dominant search engine.

Apple's iPhone Event: What You Need to Know

Apple on Tuesday will unveil the latest iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Here's what you need to know about the company's most important product event in years.

ComScore Plans Strategic Review Amid Sweeping Board Changes

ComScore Inc. said Monday that most of its board members will resign and it would complete a strategic review of the business amid pressure from shareholders over the media-analytics company's management and lack of transparency on finances.

Teva Appoints New Chief Executive After Months of Speculation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries named Kare Schultz as its new chief executive, ending months of speculation over who will lead the Israeli drug company.

Coming Soon: A Streaming TV Bundle for People Who Don't Like Sports

Cable channels owned by Discovery Communications, Viacom Inc., AMC Networks, A+E Networks and Scripps Networks Interactive will be part of a new streaming service expected to have a "soft launch" in coming weeks that will exclude sports programming.

Opioid Painkiller Makers Seek to Dismiss State Lawsuit

A group of opioid painkiller makers has asked an Ohio court to dismiss the state's case alleging the companies misrepresented the addiction risks of their drugs, arguing the lawsuit is "fatally defective."

Former Annie's Homegrown CEO Heads to Baby-Food Startup

The former chief executive of organic food brand Annie's Homegrown is heading into the crowded baby food business. John Foraker is taking the top role at startup Once Upon a Farm, which is partnering with actress Jennifer Garner to help market the brand.

Ferrari Bets Racetrack Wins Will Speed Showroom Sales

Ferrari, fresh from a series of Formula One wins, this week will test its costly participation in auto racing by launching a model aimed at ordinary, though well-heeled, drivers.

Rue21 Wins Confirmation of Chapter 11 Turnaround Plan

Ailing retailer rue21 got a fresh start in bankruptcy court, and its exiting owners, Apax Partners, got out from under the threat of lawsuits from vendors, landlords and other creditors owed $409 million.

