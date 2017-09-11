Google Appeals Record EU Antitrust Fine

Alphabet's Google filed an appeal of the European Union's record antitrust fine against the company for allegedly abusing the power of its dominant search engine, setting up a legal battle that could drag on for years.

Apple's iPhone Event: What You Need to Know

Apple on Tuesday will unveil the latest iPhones, Apple Watch and Apple TV. Here's what you need to know about the company's most important product event in years.

U.K. Regulator Summons Standard Chartered Over Indonesian Bribery Allegations

The U.K. financial regulator has summoned Standard Chartered PLC officials to a meeting this week over a whistleblower's claims of misconduct at an Indonesian power plant builder owned by the bank, people familiar with the matter said.

Tokyo Plans Japan Post Share Sale Topping $10 Billion

The Japanese government is likely to raise more than $10 billion by selling another chunk of Japan Post Holdings, which has struggled in its first two years as a public company.

Teva Appoints New Chief Executive After Months of Speculation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries named Kare Schultz as its new chief executive, ending months of speculation over who will lead the Israeli drug company.

T-Mobile to Test First 'Narrowband' Network

T-Mobile US says it will launch a nationwide internet-of-things network by mid-2018, setting an aggressive target for a market that has yet to generate much revenue by itself.

Equifax Customer Complaints Keep Piling Up

Equifax struggled over the weekend with its response to its massive data breach as consumers continued to criticize the credit-reporting company's efforts and cited ongoing problems with a website set up to help them.

Employees of Fintech Firm SoFi Allege Women Are Treated Improperly

Social Finance, a fintech company whose hard-charging ethos propelled it to success, is ensnared in the controversy over the workplace culture and treatment of women at Silicon Valley technology startups.

Nordstrom Tries On a New Look: Stores Without Merchandise

Nordstrom is opening a store where shoppers will be able to enjoy manicures, beer and on-site tailoring. Something it won't have: racks of clothes.

BBI May Seek Govt Loan to Fund $4.8 Billion Iron Ore Project

The company behind a proposed US$4.8 billion iron-ore project in the Pilbara mining hub may seek a government loan as part of a financing package, according to a person familiar with the matter.

