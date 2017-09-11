Austria Hires Banks for 5-Year Euro Bond, Mulls 100-Year Euro Tranche

Austria has hired banks for a new five-year euro benchmark issue with maturity in September 2022 to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions, said one of the lead managers on Monday.

In addition, the managers will explore the possibility of a 100-year euro tranche, subject to investor feedback.

The joint bookrunners are BofA Merrill Lynch, Erste Group, Goldman Sachs International Bank, NatWest Markets and Societe Generale CIB.

September 11, 2017 05:33 ET (09:33 GMT)