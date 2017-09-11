AstraZeneca Reports Positive Results of 2 Lung Cancer Trials

Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.LN) Monday reported positive results from two trials for lung cancer treatments.

It said a Phase III Pacific trial of Imfinzi improved progression-free survival by more than 11 months compared with standard of care. AstraZeneca added that the trial continues to evaluate the other primary endpoint, overall survival.

The company also said a Phase III Flaura trial of Tagrisso reduced the risk of progression or death by more than half, with consistent benefit across all subgroups, including patients with and without brain metastases.

Tagrisso also showed median progression-free survival of 18.9 months, compared with 10.2 months for the current standard of care, AstraZeneca said.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com; @IanWalk40289749

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

