Global Economy Week Ahead: Eurozone Industrial Production, U.K. and U.S. Inflation

The week ahead will feature an early look at how the eurozone's economic momentum is holding up in the third quarter, while consumer-price data from the U.K. and U.S. will show if those countries' central banks are getting closer to their inflation targets.

China Eases Measures Aimed at Bolstering Currency

Beijing is starting to unwind some of the extraordinary measures aimed at bolstering its currency, after the yuan's recent surge in value began taking a toll on Chinese exporters.

China Inflation Rebounds in August, Beating Expectations

China's consumer inflation rose to a seven-month high last month as prolonged weakness in food prices subsided and commodities prices rebounded.

Reinsurers Will Largely Be Writing the Checks to Pay for Irma Damage

A global array of reinsurance companies will bear the financial brunt of Hurricane Irma's damage to potentially millions of homes across Florida.

Nestled in House Spending Bill: Campaign Finance Deregulation

House Republicans are backing several provisions that could reshape campaign finance rules ahead of next year's midterm elections as spending negotiations continue this fall.

House Passes Deal on Storm Aid, Debt Limit, Government Funding

The House approved a $15.25 billion hurricane relief package as well as an extension of the government's funding and borrowing limit, to the displeasure of GOP lawmakers who lashed out at administration officials before the vote.

Stocks Snap Two-Week Winning Streak

U.S. stocks notched weekly declines, with severe weather and continuing tension between the U.S. and North Korea driving some of the biggest moves.

Florida Residents Rush to Escape Hurricane Irma

Floridians scrambled to prepare for Hurricane Irma, draining gas pumps dry, clogging highways, overrunning hotel rooms and in some cases hunkering down in their homes as the Category 5 storm made its final approach.

Dozens Killed in Mexico Earthquake

A powerful 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico late Thursday, killing at least 58 people and damaging buildings and roads, just as the country was bracing for Hurricane Katia approaching its Gulf Coast.

Corker, Senate GOP Shape Tax-Plan Outline

A crucial Republican senator said he could accept a blueprint for tax policy that would let the GOP cut taxes by about $250 billion over the next decade, and possibly hundreds of billions more, staking out a position that could help shape the party's planned tax overhaul.

