Tech Shares Down As Hurricanes Inspire Growth Fear - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies fell amid fears that devastation from the hurricane season will affect U.S. economic growth. Qualcomm fell slightly after a federal judge allowed manufacturers of Apple products to continue withholding royalty payments to the chip designer as a licensing dispute between Apple and Qualcomm continues. Federal law-enforcement authorities in New York are investigating whether Uber Technologies used software to illegally gather information on its competitor Lyft, in a program that was internally known as "Hell," The Wall Street Journal reported. The revelation comes in the wake of upheaval at Uber, with the departure of its controversial former chief executive Travis Kalanick and other legal disputes, including allegations of stolen intellectual property from Google parent Alphabet's self-driving car business.
September 08, 2017 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT)