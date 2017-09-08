Oil, Gasoline Futures Tick Up in Asia as Irma Advances

Energy futures are modestly higher in Asian trading after muted action overnight as Hurricane Irma continues to take aim at Florida.

--October Nymex light, sweet crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange was recently up 0.3% at $49.22 a barrel in the Globex trading session. November Brent rose 0.5% to $54.75 on London's ICE Futures and October Nymex gasoline gained 0.4% to $1.6675 a gallon.

--Though Irma isn't headed toward key U.S. oil operations, as Hurricane Harvey hit two weeks ago, several oil storage facilities in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands were idled as Irma passed through that area earlier this week.

September 08, 2017 00:43 ET (04:43 GMT)