Stocks, Dollar Slide as Irma Bears Down, Korea Threat Lingers

Continue Reading Below

Fallout from severe tropical storms and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and North Korea put major U.S. stock indexes, the dollar and U.S. government bond yields on track for weekly declines.

In Irma's Crosshairs, Florida Expands Evacuations

Evacuations are expanding in Florida as forecasts show little chance that the state will dodge a direct hit from Hurricane Irma, which remains a major threat as it blows through the West Indies.

Huge Earthquake Strikes Mexico, at Least 32 Killed

A powerful 8.1-magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico, damaging scores of homes and roads and setting off a series of small tsunamis.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Florida Hospitals Evacuating Patients Ahead of Irma

Florida hospitals and nursing homes are evacuating patients and stockpiling critical supplies as they brace for Hurricane Irma's anticipated landfall.

Fed's Dudley Says Timing of Next Rate Increase Is Unclear

New York Fed President William Dudley said in a CNBC interview he is unsure when the U.S. central bank will next raise interest rates, but he still expects them to move higher over time.

Canada Jobless Rate in August Drops to Post-Crisis Low

Canada added jobs in August and its unemployment rate fell for a third-straight month to a fresh postcrisis low, even though full-time employment declined steeply in the month.

ECB Will Have Trouble Getting Out of Strong Euro Bind

The European Central Bank looks set to decide in October on how its bond-buying program will change in 2018. Looming over the proceedings is the surging euro.

Dollar Deepens Dive as Caution on Currency Grows

The dollar was hit by fresh selling in Asian trading Friday, a day after notching a 2 1/2 -year low, as reasons for caution on the currency continued to mount.

Oil Prices Drop Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Oil prices fell on Friday as uncertainty gripped the market over the potential impact of Hurricane Irma as it approached the U.S.

ITG Executive Withdraws as Candidate for SEC Role

The top candidate to run the Securities and Exchange Commission's division that oversees stock exchanges and most trading firms has withdrawn from consideration.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2017 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)