Dollar Slides as Irma Bears Down, Korea Threat Lingers

The dollar continued to slide Friday, while global stocks mostly edged lower, amid ongoing jitters over geopolitical risks and extreme weather in the U.S.

ECB Will Have Trouble Getting Out of Strong Euro Bind

The European Central Bank looks set to decide in October on how its bond-buying program will change in 2018. Looming over the proceedings is the surging euro.

Dollar Deepens Dive as Caution on Currency Grows

The dollar was hit by fresh selling in Asian trading Friday, a day after notching a 2 1/2 -year low, as reasons for caution on the currency continued to mount.

China Strengthens Yuan Guidance for 10th Straight Day

China's central bank has set a stronger "fix" for the yuan against the dollar for 10 sessions in row, the longest such streak since early 2011.

Chinese Exports Grow Again

China's economy got another boost from foreign trade last month, with exports posting modest growth, though the recent surge in the yuan's value is starting to weigh on Chinese exporters.

Japan's GDP Growth Revised Lower on Softer Capex

Japan's economy grew at a slower pace than initially estimated in the April-June quarter, as weaker business investment pushed down the pace of expansion.

Fed's Dudley Touts Gradual Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley shrugged off weak inflation data in a speech Thursday and called for more rate rises, citing ongoing economic strength.

Low Inflation Gives Fed Pause on Raising Rates Again This Year

Stubbornly low inflation readings are giving Federal Reserve officials second thoughts about whether they will be in a position to raise short-term interest rates again this year.

Fed's Mester: Further Gradual Rate Increases Will Be Needed

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Loretta Mester said the Fed's plans to begin to shrink its massive portfolio of bonds and other assets pose less of a risk to a spike in long-term Treasury yields than current political uncertainty.

France's Macron Takes EU Renewal Push to Greece

The European Union will crumble if it isn't overhauled, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday in Athens, attempting to reinvigorate his call for greater sharing of financial burdens in the eurozone.

September 08, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)