Fed's Dudley Touts Gradual Rate Rises

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley shrugged off weak inflation data in a speech Thursday and called for more rate rises, citing ongoing economic strength.

Low Inflation Gives Fed Pause on Raising Rates Again This Year

Stubbornly low inflation readings are giving Federal Reserve officials second thoughts about whether they will be in a position to raise short-term interest rates again this year.

Fed's Mester: Further Gradual Rate Increases Will Be Needed

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland president Loretta Mester said the Fed's plans to begin to shrink its massive portfolio of bonds and other assets pose less of a risk to a spike in long-term Treasury yields than current political uncertainty.

Equifax Data Breach Potentially Affected 143 Million in U.S.

Credit-reporting firm Equifax said that hackers gained access to personal information of about 143 million U.S. consumers, including Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

Three Dangerous Words for an Investor: Inflation Is Dead

If policy makers and economists can't explain convincingly why inflation is where it is, why are investors putting so much faith in their forecasts of where it will go?

State Street to Pay $35 Million to Settle SEC Probes

State Street will pay $35 million to settle U.S. claims that it overcharged customers using secret markups and failed to fully inform other clients about how its platform for trading Treasury securities worked.

Hartford Warns It Could File for Bankruptcy

Hartford officials said it would likely file for bankruptcy in 60 days unless Connecticut provides help for the capital city in the midst of a fiscal emergency.

Trump Banking-Oversight Nominees Clear Hurdle

The Senate Banking Committee advanced two Trump administration banking-oversight nominees: Randal Quarles to be Federal Reserve vice chairman for banking supervision, and Joseph Otting to be comptroller of the currency.

Why Florida Is Largely Insured by Companies You've Never Heard Of

Hurricane Irma will test a Florida insurance market where a wave of large insurers aggressively reduced their footprint, replaced by smaller firms and a state-backed body.

Citigroup Taps Second UBS Banker This Week

Citigroup Inc. has tapped a UBS Group AG investment banker to head up its chemicals coverage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the second time this week the big U.S. bank has announced a new hire from its Switzerland-based rival.

