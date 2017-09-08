Consumers Blast Equifax's Hack Response

Consumers worried about potential damage to their personal-financial information criticized Equifax's early response to a massive hack that may have exposed the majority of American adults to harm.

Qualcomm Loses Bid to Dismiss Apple Manufacturers' Suit

A federal judge denied Qualcomm's motion to dismiss a patent-royalty lawsuit brought by Apple's leading manufacturers, allowing the manufacturers to continue withholding royalty payments as the case continues.

Goldman Sachs Head of Commodities Trading to Leave Firm

Goldman Sachs Group's commodities head Greg Agran will leave the firm following a slump in the division, which trades oil, gold and other goods.

Uber Faces FBI Probe Over Program Targeting Rival Lyft

Federal law-enforcement authorities in New York are investigating whether Uber used software to interfere illegally with its competitors, according to people familiar with the investigation, adding to legal pressures facing the embattled ride-hailing company.

Facebook Taps Former Chinese Official to Woo Beijing on Access

Facebook has hired a veteran executive and former Chinese official for a new position leading its government relations here, in another sign it is escalating efforts to regain access to China.

Glencore, Qatar Sell 14% Stake in Rosneft to Chinese Energy Company

Glencore and Qatar have agreed to sell the bulk of their nearly 20% stake in Russian state-controlled oil giant Rosneft to a Chinese energy company in a deal worth about $9 billion.

Kroger Shares Fall on Profit Drop

Kroger Co.'s profit fell sharply as the nation's largest supermarket chain slashed prices and invested in new technology to keep up with rising competition among grocers.

Allergan Partners With Indian Tribe to Protect Drug Patents

To protect a top-selling drug from generic competition, Allergan PLC has sold the drug's patents to an Indian tribe in upstate New York to block rivals from challenging the patents at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Kraft Heinz Shakes Up Leadership

Kraft Heinz is shuffling some of its top leaders as the packaged-food maker works to lift U.S. sales and continue cost-cutting efforts.

Apple Aims to Take Augmented Reality Mainstream

Apple Inc. is gearing up for a push to popularize augmented reality, launching new hardware and software in the coming weeks that would make it easier to use the new technology.

September 08, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)