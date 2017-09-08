Equifax Data Breach Potentially Affected 143 Million in U.S.

Credit-reporting firm Equifax said that hackers gained access to personal information of about 143 million U.S. consumers, including Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

Volkswagen Not Planning to Delay Restructuring, CEO Says

Volkswagen is actively working on deals for its noncore assets as well as acquisitions, but discussions of a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler Automotive were "speculation," Chief Executive Matthias Müller said in an interview.

Amazon Seeks Prime Location for $5 Billion Second HQ

Amazon plans to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America that will house up to 50,000 employees and cost $5 billion to build and operate.

Amazon's New Challenge: Making Two Headquarters Seem Like One

Amazon's decision to open a second headquarters in North America could create a host of new strategic and managerial issues for the company, experts say.

Facebook Taps Former Chinese Official to Woo Beijing on Access

Facebook Inc. has hired a veteran executive and former Chinese official for a new position leading its government relations here, in another sign it is escalating efforts to regain access to China.

Facebook Is Willing to Spend Big in Video Push

Facebook is loosening its purse strings in its drive to become a major hub for video. The social-media giant is willing to spend as much as $1 billion to cultivate original shows for its platform.

Twitter Is Expected to Brief Senate Panel on Activity by Russians

The top Democrat on the Senate committee probing Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election said he expects Twitter to brief the panel soon on any Russian activity on its social-media platform during the campaign.

Wells Fargo's Year of Scandal Stretches On

A year after Wells Fargo's sales-practices scandal erupted, the bank has changed its leadership and lost valuable ground to rivals. Yet executives still face an array of legal challenges that may take months if not years to sort out.

FDA Warns Pfizer's Meridian Unit on EpiPen Oversight, Quality Issues

The Food and Drug Administration issued a scathing warning letter to a Pfizer unit that manufactures the emergency auto-injector EpiPen, saying the company "failed to thoroughly investigate" product failures even when fatalities occurred.

Why Insurers Are More Exposed to Cars Than Homes in Harvey's Wake

For many of America's personal-line insurance companies, the biggest hit from Hurricane Harvey will be car policies, not homes.

