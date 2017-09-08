Top HNA Executive Touts Opaque Conglomerate's Transparency

A top executive of HNA Group said the acquisitive Chinese conglomerate has "nothing to hide" regarding its ownership structure, which has drawn questions from bankers and clients in recent weeks.

FDA Warns Pfizer's Meridian Unit on EpiPen Oversight, Quality Issues

The Food and Drug Administration issued a scathing warning letter to a Pfizer unit that manufactures the emergency auto-injector EpiPen, saying the company "failed to thoroughly investigate" product failures even when fatalities occurred.

New Mexico Sues Drugmakers, Distributors Over Opioid Crisis

New Mexico sued several major pharmaceutical companies and wholesale drug distributors on Thursday, arguing the corporations are partly to blame for rampant opioid addiction rates in the state.

Amazon Seeks Prime Location for $5 Billion Second HQ

Amazon plans to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America that will house up to 50,000 employees and cost $5 billion to build and operate.

Equifax Data Breach Potentially Affected 143 Million in U.S.

Credit-reporting firm Equifax said that hackers gained access to personal information of about 143 million U.S. consumers, including Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers.

5 Ways to Protect Your Finances After Equifax Data Breach

For those who think their information may have been breached, checking credit reports and other steps can protect their data.

A Videogame Maker Ready for a Fight

Japanese game maker Capcom missed the switch to mobile but is catching up, which could boost the stock.

SoftBank Fund Raises Bet on Indian Hotel-Booking Startup

SoftBank's Vision Fund is leading a fresh $250 million round of investment in Indian hotel-booking company OYO, the latest bet from the world's largest technology fund.

Gymboree Reorganization Plan Wins Court Approval

Gymboree Corp. won court approval to put its reorganization plan into effect less than three months after seeking bankruptcy protection.

Teamsters Replace Their UPS Negotiator Before Contract Talks

The Teamsters union replaced its lead negotiator representing United Parcel Service Inc. workers ahead of contract talks to begin in October, exposing a rift within the powerful labor group.

