Malaysia Industrial Output Growth Likely Accelerated in July -- Poll

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--Malaysia's industrial output growth in July likely accelerated from a year earlier, according to a poll of economists.

The industrial production index, which measures output from mines, factories and power plants, likely rose 4.5% in July from a year earlier, according to the median forecast from a poll of seven economists by The Wall Street Journal. It climbed 4% from a year earlier in June.

"Given that there is no excessive inventory building up and healthy demand from abroad, production activities especially companies that are engaged with export oriented industries will continue to grow at a healthy clip," Dr. Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid, chief economist at Kuala Lumpur-based Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd., said.

Malaysian exports grew at a faster-than-expected pace of 30.9% in July from a year earlier on the back of a jump in shipments across all major export products, according to Malaysia's International Trade and Industry Ministry on Wednesday.

Malaysia will release its official industrial-production data at 0400 GMT on Monday.

September 08, 2017 01:24 ET (05:24 GMT)