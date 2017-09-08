French Industrial Output Grows Less Than Expected in July

French industrial production rose less than expected in July as agricultural and oil refining output contracted from June, statistics showed Friday.

Industrial output in the eurozone's second-largest economy rose 0.5% in July from June, statistics agency Insee said. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a 0.7% rise.

Still, for the whole of the second quarter French industrial production recorded firmer growth, up 1.5% on quarter and 3.1% on year, Insee said. Production of automotive and capital goods rose strongly in the second quarter and refining output jumped sharply, up 19.4% on year.

September 08, 2017