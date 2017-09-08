Energy Shares Down With Oil Futures On Hurricanes - Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell alongside oil futures as amid fears about the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Refineries on the Gulf Coast are taking longer than anticipated to come back to full capacity. Hurricane Irma caused massive destruction on Caribbean islands such as Barbuda and St. Martin. The storm now looks likely to hit South Florida and could affect supply and demand for energy commodities there.
