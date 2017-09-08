On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, September 8 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 1,175,260 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Sep-17 14,175 14,185 13,360 13,820 14,190 -370 3,544 16,720

Oct-17 14,280 14,280 13,515 14,010 14,265 -255 64 272

Nov-17 14,450 14,450 13,610 14,095 14,450 -355 16,218 37,542

Jan-18 17,495 17,520 16,500 17,120 17,545 -425 1,092,626 394,108

Mar-18 17,520 17,600 16,715 17,245 17,640 -395 32 198

Apr-18 17,440 17,640 17,440 17,540 17,820 -280 4 62

May-18 17,825 17,850 16,855 17,425 17,845 -420 62,732 62,202

Jun-18 17,555 17,630 16,895 17,360 17,755 -395 22 1,076

Jul-18 17,290 17,290 16,690 17,010 17,560 -550 10 544

Aug-18 17,475 17,475 17,195 17,355 17,630 -275 8 96

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

