On Our Radar

August CPI and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

Features Dow Jones Newswires

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

Continue Reading Below

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS

(ET)

Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Aug 104.6 (3) 105.2

1000 Job Openings & Jul N/A 6.2M

Labor Turnover

Continue Reading Below

Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Aug +0.3% (9) -0.1%

0830 -- ex food & energy Aug +0.2% (9) -0.1%

1400 Monthly Federal Budget Aug N/A -$107B*

Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 9 305K (5) 298K

0830 Consumer Price Index Aug +0.4% (12) +0.1%

-- ex food & energy Aug +0.2% (12) +0.1%

Friday 0830 Retail Sales Aug +0.1% (11) +0.6%

-- ex autos Aug +0.5% (11) +0.5%

0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Sep 20 (4) 25.2

0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.3% (9) +0.2%

0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 76.8% (9) 76.7%

1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.0 (7) 96.8**

(Preliminary)

1000 Business Inventories Jul +0.2% (7) +0.5%

*Aug 2016 Reading

**End-Aug Reading

(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2017 14:14 ET (18:14 GMT)