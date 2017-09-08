August CPI and Retail Sales on Tap -- Data Week Ahead

The following are forecasts for next week's U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.
Continue Reading Below
DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS
(ET)
Tuesday 0600 NFIB Small Business Svy Aug 104.6 (3) 105.2
1000 Job Openings & Jul N/A 6.2M
Labor Turnover
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday 0830 Producer Price Index Aug +0.3% (9) -0.1%
0830 -- ex food & energy Aug +0.2% (9) -0.1%
1400 Monthly Federal Budget Aug N/A -$107B*
Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Sep 9 305K (5) 298K
0830 Consumer Price Index Aug +0.4% (12) +0.1%
-- ex food & energy Aug +0.2% (12) +0.1%
Friday 0830 Retail Sales Aug +0.1% (11) +0.6%
-- ex autos Aug +0.5% (11) +0.5%
0830 NY Empire St Fed Mfg Svy Sep 20 (4) 25.2
0915 Industrial Production Aug +0.3% (9) +0.2%
0915 Capacity Utilization Aug 76.8% (9) 76.7%
1000 Consumer Sentiment Sep 95.0 (7) 96.8**
(Preliminary)
1000 Business Inventories Jul +0.2% (7) +0.5%
*Aug 2016 Reading
**End-Aug Reading
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)
Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 08, 2017 14:14 ET (18:14 GMT)