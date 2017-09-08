Akzo Nobel CFO Steppping Down Due to Health Reasons

Dutch paints firm Akzo Nobel N.V. (AKZA.AE) said Friday that Chief Financial Officer Maelys Castella is stepping down from the role and as a board member due to health reasons, and that it has appointed Hans De Vriese as interim finance chief.

The firm, which earlier this year fought off a bid from U.S. peer PPG Industries Inc., said Ms. Castella is expected to return to the company in a senior role. It plans to start a search for a permanent chief financial officer, both internally and externally.

Mr. De Vriese joined AkzoNobel in 2009, initially as corporate director control, before taking over as group controller in 2015.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 08, 2017 01:51 ET (05:51 GMT)