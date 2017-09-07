WSJ.com What's News - Worldwide News Briefs for Sep 07

HURRICANE IRMA HITS CARIBBEAN, HEADS TOWARD FLORIDA

Authorities on Thursday ordered more than 650,000 people to evacuate the Miami area as Hurricane Irma churned toward a possible collision with the mainland U.S. and after the Category 5 storm killed at least seven people in the Caribbean.

MARIO DRAGHI SAYS ECB HELD TALKS ON FUTURE OF STIMULUS

The European Central Bank is likely to announce plans for phasing out its bond-buying program next month, bank President Mario Draghi signaled, taking a tentative step toward withdrawing a controversial stimulus tool that has helped reinvigorate the eurozone economy but also sparked fierce opposition in its largest member, Germany.

THERESA MAY FACES BIG BREXIT TEST IN PARLIAMENT

British Prime Minister Theresa May faced her first major parliamentary hurdle on Brexit since the start of negotiations with the European Union. Lawmakers debated whether a bill to transpose EU laws on to the U.K. statute book hands too much power to the executive.

IN SYRIA, NEW CONFLICT LOOMS AS ISIS LOSES GROUND

The Syrian regime's successful offensive in Deir Ezzour this week pushed it ahead in the race against America's Kurdish-led allies over who will inherit Islamic State's remaining Syrian real estate.

ISRAEL STRIKES MILITARY TARGETS IN SYRIA

Israel launched airstrikes on a Syrian military compound in what former Israeli officials said was an attack meant to thwart military threats from Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah.

FUGITIVE CHINESE BUSINESSMAN SEEKS U.S. ASYLUM

An exiled Chinese businessman who has alleged corruption among China's political and corporate elites said he is seeking asylum in the U.S., as Beijing tries to discredit him and try him on criminal charges.

POPE FRANCIS PRESSES COLOMBIA TO 'BUILD BRIDGES' AFTER GUERRILLA WAR

Pontiff to meet war victims conflicted between the bounties of peace and an accord that lets ex-rebels run for office and avoid prison terms.

SANCTIONS AGAINST NORTH KOREA ARE BEING SUBVERTED, U.N. SAYS

U.N. member countries are helping North Korea evade international sanctions meant to halt its nuclear-weapons program, a U.N. report alleges, including through prohibited trade in arms and commodities and financing.

