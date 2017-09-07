What's News: World-Wide -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 7, 2017).

Trump struck a deal with Democrats on attaching Harvey aid to measures to keep the government funded and its borrowing limit suspended until mid-December, stunning Republicans.

The president called on Democrats to support him in overhauling the tax code.

House Speaker Ryan said he would work to find a compromise to protect "Dreamers" following the decision to end DACA.

Hurricane Irma walloped several Caribbean islands, while officials in Florida pressed residents to follow calls for evacuations.

A U.S. proposal for new U.N. sanctions on North Korea would block oil and textile trade and freeze assets of Kim and other officials.

China is boosting its monitoring for signs of radioactive fallout from North Korea's latest nuclear test.

The White House told lawmakers it is stepping back from ending a free-trade pact with Seoul.

The EU's top court ruled that Central European states have no legal grounds to reject a refugee-relocation policy.

Senators conducted a hearing on proposals to repair, rather than repeal, the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. military apologized for dropping leaflets in Afghanistan with an image offensive to Muslims.

Qatar officially opened a major seaport to help secure imports after its Arab neighbors cut off trade routes.

