What's News: Business & Finance -- WSJ

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (September 7, 2017).

Continue Reading Below

Trump is seen as unlikely to nominate Cohn as the next Fed chief, adding to uncertainty over the central bank's leadership. Vice Chairman Fischer is resigning.

Many homeowners hit by Hurricane Harvey may soon find out they are on the hook for extra payments under their insurance policies.

Facebook said it found "inauthentic" accounts responsible for $100,000 in ad spending that it believes have ties to Russia, after a review in response to election concerns.

Drugmaker Insys was faulted in a Senate panel's report stemming from an investigation into the nation's opioid crisis.

Sanofi has ended its development of two Zika virus vaccines, citing a decline in new infections and limits on U.S. government funding.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Peltz laid out a detailed case for why P&G should give him a board seat, deeming the firm incapable of navigating a changing landscape.

Amazon's bid to revive Whole Foods sales is showing some signs of success, but prices on many items still top those of competitors.

Intel's appeal of a $1.26 billion EU antitrust fine in 2009 was backed by the bloc's highest court.

U.S. stocks rebounded, boosted by energy shares. The Dow rose 54.33 points to close at 21807.64.

Toys "R" Us has retained lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis to help restructure $400 million in debt due next year.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2017 02:47 ET (06:47 GMT)