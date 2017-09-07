Santos Prices US$800 Million Bond as it Focuses on Cutting Debt

MELBOURNE, Australia--Santos Ltd. (STO.AU) said it remains on track to cut net debt to US$2 billion by the end of 2019 after a US$800 million bond offering received strong support from global asset managers and insurance companies from Asia, Australia and Europe.

Continue Reading Below

"The company's focus remains on debt reduction," Chief Executive Kevin Gallagher said Friday.

The oil and gas producer priced the 10-year senior fixed-rate bonds with a coupon of 4.125%. The offer book was six times oversubscribed, the company said.

The bonds will replace existing euro hybrid notes and will lead to significant annual interest-cost savings and a further reduction in the company's forecast free cash-flow breakeven oil price, Mr Gallagher said.

Santos's net debt stood at US$2.9 billion at the end of June.

Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2017 19:26 ET (23:26 GMT)