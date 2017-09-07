Mario Draghi Says ECB Held Talks on Future of Stimulus

The European Central Bank has begun to consider how quickly it will reduce its purchases of government bonds in 2018, and the pace of tapering will depend in part on the euro's strength, Mario Draghi said.

Stocks Slip as Hurricane Irma Threatens U.S.

Shares of U.S. companies had opened higher following the European Central Bank's decision to leave monetary policy unchanged, but falling Treasury yields, along with concerns over the threat the storm poses to insurers, contributed to stocks' drop later in the morning.

WSJ Survey: Economists Expect Next Fed Rate Increase in December

Most economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Federal Reserve to next raise interest rates in December, and most said Janet Yellen should get a second term as the central bank's chairwoman.

Euro Jumps as ECB Raises Economic Forecasts

The common currency rose more than 1.1% after the European Central Bank raised its growth forecasts, adding to the currency's rapid climb this year.

U.S. Second-Quarter Productivity Rose at Revised 1.5% Rate

U.S. worker productivity grew faster than initially estimated in the second quarter, though it has remained sluggish during the slow but sturdy economic expansion.

U.S. Jobless Claims Jumped as Harvey Hit Gulf Coast

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits jumped last week as Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston and the Gulf Coast.

Trump Banking-Oversight Nominees Clear Hurdle

The Senate Banking Committee advanced two Trump administration banking-oversight nominees, Randal Quarles to be Federal Reserve vice chairman for banking supervision and Joseph Otting to be comptroller of the currency.

How Hurricane Harvey Will Ripple Through the U.S. Economy

Hurricane Harvey will reduce the pace of job gains in the third quarter, change little in the fourth quarter and then spark a boost, as many people find work in the rebuilding process, say forecasters in The Wall Street Journal's latest economic survey.

Mexico's Annual Inflation Hits 16-Year High

Mexico's annual inflation accelerated in line with expectations in August, hitting its highest level in more than 16 years, mainly due to increases for gasoline and some agricultural and food prices.

Yuan's Sharp Rise Muddles China's Growth Picture

A recent surge in the value of the yuan has blindsided Wall Street and stands to complicate China's efforts to simultaneously manage a slowdown in growth while deepening its ties to global markets.

