ECB Stands Pat, Brushing Off Pressure to Retreat From Stimulus

Continue Reading Below

The European Central Bank left its large bond-buying program unchanged, brushing off pressure to swiftly map out its retreat from easy money as the eurozone economy accelerates.

U.S. Second-Quarter Productivity Rose at Revised 1.5% Rate

U.S. worker productivity grew faster than initially estimated in the second quarter, though it has remained sluggish during the slow but sturdy economic expansion.

U.S. Jobless Claims Jumped as Hurricane Harvey Hit Gulf Coast

The number of Americans applying for new unemployment benefits jumped last week as Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston and the Gulf Coast.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

European Shares, Euro Gain as Investors Seek More Clues From ECB

Stocks in Europe and the euro moved higher ahead of a European Central Bank press conference that could provide clues on when the ECB would begin to scale back its huge bond-purchase program.

WSJ's Daily Shot: Tight Labor Markets Not Producing Faster Wage Growth

Yuan's Sharp Rise Muddles China's Growth Picture

A recent surge in the value of the yuan has blindsided Wall Street and stands to complicate China's efforts to simultaneously manage a slowdown in growth while deepening its ties to global markets.

Theresa May Faces Big Brexit Test in Parliament

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces her first major parliamentary hurdle on Brexit since the start of negotiations with the European Union. Lawmakers are set to debate whether a bill to transpose EU laws on to the U.K. statute book hands too much power to the executive.

Eurozone Economy Stronger Than Estimated

The eurozone economy grew more quickly over the 12 months through June than previously estimated, according to figures released Thursday as policy makers at the European Central Bank met to decide what to do with their program of bond purchases.

Oil Rises Ahead of Expected Fall in U.S. Gasoline Stocks

Oil prices edged higher ahead of U.S. stocks data, which is expected to show a sharp fall in gasoline inventories after tropical storm Harvey caused refinery shutdowns in Texas.

In China, a Call for Regulatory Easing as Market Stability Persists

A commentary in Chinese state media says the equity market's recent period of stability has helped create an environment suitable for an additional relaxation of certain rules and the rollout of further liberalization measures.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)