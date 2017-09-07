5 Questions for the ECB Policy Meeting

ECB officials returning from their summer vacations face a crucial question: What to do about their $2.7 trillion bond-buying program? A false step could roil financial markets and undo the ECB's work in reinvigorating the eurozone economy.

Investors Hold Fire Ahead of ECB Decision

Global stocks were little changed as investors waited for clues on when the European Central Bank could begin to scale back its massive bond purchase program.

China's Bad Banks Show It Still Has a Big Bad Loan Problem

The latest results from distressed debt-buyer Cinda Asset Management belie the healthy picture painted by recent Chinese bank earnings.

No Law Needed on Insider Trading, SEC Chief Says

The Securities and Exchange Commission is well positioned to punish insider trading and doesn't need Congress to write legislation that would define it, Jay Clayton said this week.

Diesel Gets a Boost After Hurricane Harvey

The price of diesel futures has risen roughly 10% since Harvey tore into the U.S. Gulf Coast and shut down refineries and ports. This has contributed to a shortfall of the fuel in Europe, a region with massive diesel appetites for passenger cars.

Malaysia Central Bank Holds Steady

Malaysia's central bank left interest rates unchanged, maintaining its supportive stance as it waits to see if faster-than-expected growth will extend beyond the export sector.

Analysis: Dudley Speech Could Send Important Signals on Fed's Direction on Rates

A Thursday evening speech by New York Fed leader William Dudley may prove pivotal in signaling whether the U.S. central bank will be able to deliver another interest-rate increase this year.

Australian Consumers in Retreat as Budgets Strain

Australian consumers are in retreat, with retail sales flat in July, a sign of growing stress on wallets as wages stagnate and utility costs soar.

Australia's Trade Surplus Narrows in July

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$460 million in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday, which was lower than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$1 billion.

Fed's Beige Book: Growth Continues Despite Slowing Employment Gains

Economic activity grew at a measured pace across the country even though employment growth slowed somewhat in July and August, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve.

