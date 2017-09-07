5 Questions for the ECB Policy Meeting

Key issues range from the euro's strength to the central bank's plans for tapering its bond purchases.

Global Stocks Rebound After Trump's Surprise Deal With Democrats

Asian equities bounced back, tracking overnight U.S. gains following a deal to extend the federal government's borrowing limit for three months, though the rise narrowed later in the session.

China's Bad Banks Show It Still Has a Big Bad Loan Problem

The latest results from distressed debt-buyer Cinda Asset Management belie the healthy picture painted by recent Chinese bank earnings.

No Law Needed on Insider Trading, SEC Chief Says

The Securities and Exchange Commission is well positioned to punish insider trading and doesn't need Congress to write legislation that would define it, Jay Clayton said this week.

Diesel Gets a Boost After Hurricane Harvey

The price of diesel futures has risen roughly 10% since Harvey tore into the U.S. Gulf Coast and shut down refineries and ports. This has contributed to a shortfall of the fuel in Europe, a region with massive diesel appetites for passenger cars.

Analysis: Dudley Speech Could Send Important Signals on Fed's Direction on Rates

A Thursday evening speech by New York Fed leader William Dudley may prove pivotal in signaling whether the U.S. central bank will be able to deliver another interest-rate increase this year.

Australian Consumers in Retreat as Budgets Strain

Australian consumers are in retreat, with retail sales flat in July, a sign of growing stress on wallets as wages stagnate and utility costs soar.

Australia's Trade Surplus Narrows in July

Australia posted a seasonally adjusted trade surplus of A$460 million in July, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said Thursday, which was lower than analysts' expectations of a surplus of A$1 billion.

Fed's Beige Book: Growth Continues Despite Slowing Employment Gains

Economic activity grew at a measured pace across the country even though employment growth slowed somewhat in July and August, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve.

Brazil Central Bank Cuts Selic Rate to 8.25%

Brazil's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by a full percentage point as prices increased at the slowest pace in almost 20 years, and signaled a smaller rate cut at its next monetary policy meeting.

September 07, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)