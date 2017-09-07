Amazon Seeks Prime Location for $5 Billion Second HQ

Continue Reading Below

Amazon plans to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America that will house up to 50,000 employees and cost $5 billion to build and operate.

Eli Lilly to Cut 8% of Global Workforce

Eli Lilly plans to cut its global workforce by about 8% and close several facilities, a step it said it needs to make to lower costs and raise investment in new drugs as the company faces patent expirations that will erode sales of older products.

Nissan CEO Looking for More Sustainable Targets

Four months into his job, Nissan Motor's new chief executive wants the company to slow down, worried its rush to expand sales was pushing it off track.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Boeing, Airbus Seek Profits By Making Aircraft Parts

As the world's largest aircraft component manufacturers tie up, plane makers look to tap the lucrative businesses of making, selling and servicing parts.

Emirates Weighs Rebuilding U.S. Capacity as Demand Recovers

Emirates Airline may fully restore capacity on flights to the U.S. in the coming months with demand recovering after Washington sought to limit immigration from some Middle East countries and imposed a ban on use of electronics on inbound flights.

Citigroup Taps Second UBS Banker This Week

Citigroup Inc. has tapped a UBS Group AG investment banker to head up its chemicals coverage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the second time this week the big U.S. bank has announced a new hire from its Switzerland-based rival.

Nestlé to Buy Sweet Earth for Plant-Based Protein Foods

Nestlé has agreed to acquire Sweet Earth Foods, a maker of plant-based foods such as "Harmless Ham" and "Benevolent Bacon," its latest effort to respond to rapidly changing consumer tastes.

Benevolent Bacon? Nestle And Unilever Gobble Up Niche Brands

Food giants Nestlé and Unilever disclosed deals to buy small, homegrown, natural brands as they race to catch up with changing consumer tastes.

Trian Details Its Case for Changes at P&G

Activist investor Nelson Peltz laid out his case for why Procter & Gamble Co. should give him a board seat, painting a picture of a company impenetrable to outsiders and incapable of navigating the changing consumer landscape.

Why Florida Is Largely Insured by Companies You've Never Heard Of

Hurricane Irma will test a Florida insurance market where a wave of large insurers aggressively reduced their footprint, replaced by smaller firms and a state-backed body.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 07, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)