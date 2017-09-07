Amazon Seeks Prime Location for $5 Billion Second HQ

Amazon plans to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America that will house up to 50,000 employees and cost $5 billion to build and operate.

Nissan CEO Looking for More Sustainable Targets

Four months into his job, Nissan Motor's new chief executive wants the company to slow down, worried its rush to expand sales was pushing it off track.

Boeing, Airbus Seek Profits By Making Aircraft Parts

As the world's largest aircraft component manufacturers tie up, plane makers look to tap the lucrative businesses of making, selling and servicing parts.

Emirates Weighs Rebuilding U.S. Capacity as Demand Recovers

Emirates Airline may fully restore capacity on flights to the U.S. in the coming months with demand recovering after Washington sought to limit immigration from some Middle East countries and imposed a ban on use of electronics on inbound flights.

Citigroup Taps Second UBS Banker This Week

Citigroup Inc. has tapped a UBS Group AG investment banker to head up its chemicals coverage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the second time this week the big U.S. bank has announced a new hire from its Switzerland-based rival.

Nestlé to Buy Sweet Earth for Plant-Based Protein Foods

Nestlé has agreed to acquire Sweet Earth Foods, a maker of plant-based foods such as "Harmless Ham" and "Benevolent Bacon," its latest effort to respond to rapidly changing consumer tastes.

Trian Details Its Case for Changes at P&G

Activist investor Nelson Peltz laid out his case for why Procter & Gamble Co. should give him a board seat, painting a picture of a company impenetrable to outsiders and incapable of navigating the changing consumer landscape.

Why Florida Is Largely Insured by Companies You've Never Heard Of

Hurricane Irma will test a Florida insurance market where a wave of large insurers aggressively reduced their footprint, replaced by smaller firms and a state-backed body.

Multinationals Fight for Their Margins in China

Western multinationals are fighting harder to hold on to their margins in China due to overcapacity and an improvement in the quality of Chinese-made products.

NFL Touts Entertainment Value of Game in New Ad Campaign

The National Football League is launching a new ad campaign that promotes the entertainment value of the game as it grapples with a number of issues.

