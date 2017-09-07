Materials Higher as Dollar Hits 2 1/2-Year Low -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as hurricane effects drove up the price of agricultural commodities and the dollar hit a two-and-a-half year low against a basket of currencies.

The euro surged against the dollar after the European Central Bank raised its growth outlook.

Orange-juice concentrate futures have traded at their highest level since May. Cotton futures have been on the rise since Hurricane Harvey devastated eastern Texas, one of the nation's centers of cotton production.

