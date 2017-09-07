France's Current-Account and Trade Deficits Widened in July

France's current-account deficit widened significantly in July, with a significant increase in imports outpacing a slight increase in exports, the French government said Thursday.

The eurozone's second-largest economy recorded a 4.2 billion-euro ($5.01 billion) current-account deficit in July, compared with EUR2.4 billion in June.

The country's trade deficit rose to EUR6 billion--an increase of EUR1.1 billion from June--driven by a rise in imports in the aeronautic and space industries.

September 07, 2017