France's Current-Account and Trade Deficits Widened in July

PARIS – France's current-account deficit widened significantly in July, with a significant increase in imports outpacing a slight increase in exports, the French government said Thursday.
Continue Reading Below
The eurozone's second-largest economy recorded a 4.2 billion-euro ($5.01 billion) current-account deficit in July, compared with EUR2.4 billion in June.
The country's trade deficit rose to EUR6 billion--an increase of EUR1.1 billion from June--driven by a rise in imports in the aeronautic and space industries.
Write to Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
September 07, 2017 03:37 ET (07:37 GMT)