Citigroup Taps Second UBS Banker This Week

Citigroup Inc. has tapped a UBS Group AG investment banker to head up its chemicals coverage for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the second time this week the big U.S. bank has announced a new hire from its Switzerland-based rival.

Sean Weissenberger succeeds Martin Bastian as head of Citigroup's chemicals investment banking operations in EMEA, according to a memo announcing the hiring. He will be based in London. Mr. Bastian, who is based in Frankfurt, will continue to work with Citigroup's German and Swiss chemical sector clients, as well as expand his coverage area to other corporate sectors across German-speaking Europe.

Mr. Weissenberger, with more than 18 years of investment banking experience, joins Citigroup after his most recent stint at UBS where he headed the chemicals sector for EMEA.

The addition of Mr. Weissenberger, 43 years old, is one of several recent hires by Citigroup from UBS's ranks to bolster its investment banking coverage of the EMEA region.

Earlier this week, Citigroup hired Jean-Baptiste Petard as global co-head of its new services group within its investment-banking coverage of the industrials sector. In that role he will focus on clients in the business and payment-services sectors in EMEA. Mr. Petard previously oversaw UBS's investment banking operations for business services, transportation and logistics in EMEA.

And in June, Citigroup hired Alison Harding-Jones, former head of Asia Pacific mergers and acquisitions at UBS, to oversee M&A for Citigroup's EMEA operations. She is expected to take up her new role next month and be based in London.

Write to Ben Dummett at ben.dummett@wsj.com

September 07, 2017 06:36 ET (10:36 GMT)