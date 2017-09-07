CIFI Holdings Joins Henderson Land in Shanghai Property Project

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. (0884.HK) has agreed to jointly develop a property project in Shanghai with Hong Kong-listed blue-chip developer Henderson Land Development Co. (0012.HK)

CIFI Holdings said Friday that Henderson Land unit Henderson China Properties Ltd. will hold a 50% stake in Xu Chang Co., which owns a commercial property project in Shanghai with a planned total gross floor area of 44,481 square meters. CIFI will own the remaining 50% stake in Xu Chang.

CIFI and Henderson China have provided S$135.4 million Singapore dollars ($101.1 million) as their respective portion of advance to Xu Chang. It didn't disclose the total cost of developing the property project.

